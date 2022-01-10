Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always enjoyed a huge fan following not just for his blockbuster films but also for his stern and straightforward attitude. He is quick to give trolls a befitting reply whenever necessary, making it clear that he is not the one to be messed with. During a press conference for his television show, Dus Ka Dum the actor had opened up about the massive trolling that happens on the internet and how he deals with it.

For the unversed, Salman has often been subjected to trolling especially when his movies or movie trailers are not up to the mark. In the year 2018, he featured in an action-drama film titled Race 3 which did not resonate well with the audience – to say the least. Even though there was a lot of hype around the film initially, people were extremely disappointed when the trailer was launched. Unintentionally funny dialogues and poor VFX were two of its many characteristics that were brutally trolled on the internet.

According to a report by Miss Malini, Salman Khan had opened up on Race 3 trailer reactions during a press conference, held for his popular television reality show Dus Ka Dum. During the media interaction, the actor was asked what he had to say about the Race 3 memes and trolling and Salman had the sassiest reply to it.

He started off by asking who was the one trolling it and later said, “Those guys with one or two followers? That’s trolling? Who’s controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn’t trolling.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen returning as Tiger in the next instalment of the YRF franchise. The spy-drama movie will also feature Katrina Kaif in a key role and is currently in the production stage.

