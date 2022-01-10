Katrina Kaif may be one of the leading ladies in Bollywood today but her debut film is pretty forgettable. While some assume Katrina entered the Hindi film industry with the 2005 political crime thriller, Sarkar, she in fact debuted in 2003 critical and commercial failure Boom, co-starring Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan.

In today’s throwback piece, we take you the time Gulshan opened up about kissing the actress. For those who do not remember, despite the film flopping at the box office, her infamous lip-lock with Grover was much talked about. But did you know, Sr Bachchan walked in on them practising? Well, scroll down and read on about it.

As per an International Business Times report, Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover practised the kissing scene for two hours in a closed room before it was actually filmed. It was during this period that Amitabh Bachchan walked in and caught them locking lips.

In a past interview with a leading daily, Gulshan Grover got candid about the kissing scene with Katrina Kaif in Kaizad Gustad’s Boom. Calling it one of the most difficult sequences that he had ever done in his career, the Bad Man of Bollywood revealed that the team apparently had only two hours to shoot the lip-lock scene in a submerged aquarium at Hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Continuing further, Gulshan revealed that while he was practising the lip-lock scene with Katrina, their Boom co-star Amitabh walked into the room and cheered him on. The actor concluded that this ‘cheer’ only increased his stress further.

On being asked about the same controversial scene from Boom, Katrina Kaif had once said, “What’s there to react in the first place? And what’s new about those scenes. ‘Boom’ has always been all over the Internet. I don’t deny I have done the scenes in the past but I wasn’t comfortable.”

At that time, speculations were rife that Kaif’s lip-locking scenes with Grover were chopped off from the film’s initial DVD as Salman Khan had compelled the makers to do so. Besides the above-mentioned tri, Kaizad Gustad’s Boom also starred Jackie Shroff, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, and Zeenat Aman.

