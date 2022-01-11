Even though 83 didn’t perform as expected at the box office, the film has done enough to help Ranveer Singh make a major turnaround in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. He has gone past the score of Hrithik Roshan and has tied with Shah Rukh Khan.

For the unversed, here, in Stars’ Power Index, actors are given points based on the respective number of films in box office clubs. To explain it in simple words, 100 crore grosser yields 100 points, 200 crore grosser yields 200 points, and so on. 50 points are allotted for each film in the top 10 overseas grossers’ list.

With 83 crossing the 100 crore mark, Ranveer Singh has got 100 points to his credit. He has a total of 950 points now, thus surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s 900 points. He has tied points with Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer’s 950 points include- 400 points (four 100 crore grossers- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy & 83) + 200 points (one 200 crore grosser- Simmba) + 300 points (one 300 crore grosser- Padmaavat) + 50 points (one film in top overseas grossers of Bollywood- Padmaavat).

Speaking about the collections of Ranveer Singh‘s latest release, 83 has earned 100.56 crores till now (inclusive of all languages).

Meanwhile, the makers of 83 are committed not to take the OTT route before it completes eight weeks of its theatrical release. As the film was trapped between Covid’s rising cases, there were reports stating the film is hitting OTT sooner than expected.

However, sources close to the makers said that they have chosen not to deviate from this practice, despite the Covid-19 third wave leading to a shutdown of cinemas and multiplexes in Delhi and in five districts in Haryana, and a 50 percent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

(input- IANS)

