Ranveer Singh’s 83 has released all across the country yesterday. The film has been receiving positive feedback which helped it in putting up a respectable total at the end of day 1.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 has opened with 12.64 crores on day 1. With such a start, it has become Ranveer’s one of the biggest openers, and this year’s second-highest opener after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, the film has emerged as his 6th highest opener, by surpassing Bajirao Mastani (12.80 crores). Below are his top 10 openers:

Padmaavat – 24 crores (including paid previews)

Simmba – 20.72 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Gunday – 16.12 crores

Ramleela – 15.85 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores

83 – 12.64 crores

Dil Dhadakne Do – 10.53 crores

Befikre – 10.36 crores

Kill Dill – 6.58 crores

Let’s see how many feats 83 achieve for Ranveer Singh in its theatrical run.

Speaking more about the film, for hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar, the man behind recreating former Indian skipper and cricket legend Kapil Dev’s hairstyle for Ranveer Singh, every strand and every wave of hair required nothing less than perfection.

Ranveer has been Darshan’s Muse for more than ten years and the two have worked on multiple films together, but this was the first time they were striving to pay tribute to a living legend.

Revealing how he understood the brief and the challenge that came with it, Darshan said to IANS: “When Kabir sir first met me, his brief was very straightforward. He just said, ‘Let’s replicate ‘the’ hair.’ Ranveer and I knew we had to be as close as possible to how Kapil sir looked in 1983 and we went through volumes of vintage pictures and almost four to five look tests to get the famous curls right.”

