Neena Gupta is one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, and she is known for her influential roles. She is an inspirational personality who is unafraid to express her thoughts and open up about her struggles. The Panchayat star once opened up about being shamed by a filmmaker during the initial days of her career. Keep scrolling for more.

Neena is known for effortlessly working in both art-house and mainstream cinema. Some of her best-known films include Woh Chokri, Mandi, and Baadhai Ho. She is also a style icon: bold, expressive, and unapologetically herself. Her fashion looks on social media inspire her fans, and she is also very active on social media.

Neena once revealed how a filmmaker shamed her in front of people

In her memoir Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta recounted an incident where a prominent filmmaker made a crass remark about her in front of other actors after she refused his sexual advances. Though she wished to name him, industry friends and legal concerns from her publishers prevented her from doing so. Neena spoke about the incident on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram show, Sonali’s Book Club.

Neena recalled, “This film director told me in front of everybody, ‘Cheezon ko istemaal nahi karo toh zung lag jaata hai, because I was not sleeping with him. I kind of refused indirectly. He said it in front of everybody, all the actors and everybody.”

She added, “I was very angry. I came back and told my friends, ‘I want to tell the press that this is what he said to me.’ And my friends said, ‘Who will listen to you? He is a big name. Nobody will listen to you. What’s the point? Tumhari badnaami hogi. Phir bhi I told somebody and then he said some very nasty things about me. Then, my friends said, ‘See, this is what is going to happen. It will become very dirty. So, just keep quiet. When your time comes, you say.’ This is my time so I am saying it.”

Neena Gupta on the professional front

Neena Gupta starrer Panchayat Season 4 has been released on Amazon Prime Video, and you can also check out our review of the latest season here. She plays Manju Devi on a popular show. People love and laud her in that role. Neena also has Metro… In Dino, which is scheduled to be released on July 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Meena Kumari’s Tragedy Queen Tag Even Haunted Her Remorseful Demise, Family Struggled To Pay Rs 3,500 To Get Her Mortal Remains!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News