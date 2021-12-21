Nora Fatehi has been promoting her new song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ along with singer Guru Randhawa. The song was released today and the actress got trolled brutally and was compared with Colombian singer Shakira. Scroll below to read the scoop.

There’s no doubt that Nora is an amazing dancer and we have seen her skills in multiple songs including her film Street Dancer 3D.

Dance Meri Rani is sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Rashmi Virag. The song features Guru and Nora Fatehi and is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Nora Fatehi can be seen donning a mermaid avatar in the song and dances like a queen in the song. Her look gets trolled and compared with Colombian singer Shakira and a user commented, “Arey hair style copy kiya Shakira ka.. to kam se kam dress to copy na karte yaar… Gajab bejjati hai.. (You copied Shakira’s hairstyle, you shouldn’t have copied her dress at least… what an insult).”

Another user commented, “Palika Bazaar copy of Shakira.” A third user commented, “Tonny Kakkar and Shakira remixed.”

Take a look at the video here:

Nora Fatehi’s dancing skills look bomb in Dance Meri Rani.

While a section of social media was disappointed with the song, the other half praised her dancing skills and poured love for her. A fan reacted to her song on Instagram and commented, “🥺🥺ye kitni awesome h yrrr❤️”. Another user commented, “I am so proud of you queen 🔥🙌”. A third user commented, “That is amazing song . dance killing nooorrrraaaaa. Lovvee youuuuu nnnoooorrraaaa @norafatehi ….❤️”

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi getting trolled and being compared with Shakira for her look in Dance Meri Rani? Tell us in the comments below.

