Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most vocal celebrities ever who does not shy away from calling out people whenever necessary. The actor has often opened up about his struggles from the past in order to spread awareness and keep his fans informed. In a previous interview, the actor had mentioned how he went into depression at a low point in his life.

For the unversed, SRK was previously in the news when he made his first public appearance since his son Aryan Khan was granted bail. He appeared at a virtual event for Hyundai where he congratulated the new brand ambassadors of the company. He is also gearing up for the next shooting schedule of his upcoming spy drama Pathan, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2022.

In the year 2010, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about how his shoulder injury affected his mental health and how he pulled out of it. In a conversation with ANI, he said, “I feel so much healthy and refreshed from within- due to the injury and the suffering I had got into a depression mode but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy”

Shah Rukh Khan also shed some light on how shy he is as a person and it makes it difficult for him to share his true feelings. “I am a different person in my films; I am very vocal and expressive in them, but in my personal life I am a very weird person. I face difficulty when I have to express my innermost feelings. I am very shy, quiet and reclusive as an individual. It is not something I am proud of but I lack in the art of expressing my love, my friendship, my anger, my apologies, which people misinterpret at times.”, he said.

