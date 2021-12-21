Sara Ali Khan is one of the most down-to-earth Bollywood celebrities and is often praised by netizens for her kind gestures. The beauty recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently along with her ‘Atrangi Re’ co-star Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai and revealed an incident about the time when she lied to her mother but got caught red-handed because of a journalist. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara had come of TKSS to promote her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ that releases December 24th, 2021.

Narrating about her lying story, Sara Ali Khan told on The Kapil Sharma Show, “Ek baar maine apni mummy ko jhooth bola jo ki nahi bolna chahiye (Once I lied to my mother, which one shouldn’t). You mustn’t lie. Maine mummy ko bola ki main padosi ke ghar hoon lekin main local train leke Elphinstone Road chali gayi (I told my mother that I was going to the neighbour’s house and took the local train to Elphinstone Road).”

When Kapil Sharma asked her the reason behind travelling to Elphinstone Road, Sara Ali Khan winked and said that she had gone there to meet a friend. And when her mother Amrita Singh asked her the next morning about her whereabouts, she stuck to her story only.

Sara then added, “Actually unko kisi journalist ne phone kiya tha aur bola, ‘Amrita ji, aapne apni beti ko itni achchi tarah se bring up kiya, she uses local train…’ (some journalist called my mother up and complimented her on how well she brought me up, and how I was taking the local train).” Not just that, the journalist also had a picture of the actress travelling on the train.

Kapil Sharma further asked if she ever lied to Amrita Singh about her whereabouts after the incident; replying to him Sara Ali Khan said, “Uske baad bhi ki lekin photos ab tak nahi chhape (No, but those photos didn’t get published). Thank God.”

Haha.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan getting caught red-handed by her mother? Tell us in the comments below.

