Politician and them making illogical comments or comparisons are not a new thing anymore. Just yesterday (20 Dec) it was reported that Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil ended up comparing the roads under his constituency to Bollywood’s legendary actress Hema Malini’s cheeks. Well, it now looks like the actress is clearly not very happy with the unwanted comment.

Read on to know what the actress has to say over the comparison the minister made.

The whole fiasco started when Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil in a conversation, challenged the other MLAs to come and visit his constituency and check out the road that, as per him is as smooth as actress Hema Malini’s cheeks.

Reacting to the comparison that the Maharashtra minister made, the actress turned politician Hema Malini during her conversation with ANI said, “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste.”

“One should not do this. If normal people are talking such things, you cannot adjust that, but if a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (says), I don’t think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying such things.” Hema further added.

The comparison was indeed bizarre and unwanted! Don’t you think?

Well, it’s also been said that the minister had issued an apology right after his comment started gaining eyes from the masses. Gulabrao also stated that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings through his comment.

On the professional front, Hema Malini was last seen in Shimla Mirchi along side Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao. The dreamgirl of Bollywood is currently focusing on her political career, and now presently is a Lok Sabha member from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

