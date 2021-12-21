Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar this Christmas Eve. While it’s 3 days until the film hits the platform, do you want t know some interesting tit-bits about its casting? Well, let us tell you Akshay wasn’t the first choice for Sajjad Ali.

Reportedly, Rai approached two other Bollywood hunks before finally taking the script to Kumar. So who were these stars? Well, they are Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Read on to know all about it below.

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Aanand L Rai originally wanted to cast Salman Khan and then Hrithik Roshan as Akshay Kumar’s Sajjad Ali. Shedding light on this initial casting coop, a source informed the portal, “The soul of Atrangi Re, lies in the concept of desirable men and hence, the first actor that came in Rai’s mind to play the role of a desirable magician turned lover was Salman Khan. While the superstar loved the concept, things didn’t fall in place for reasons best known to the two.”

After Salman Khan said no to Atrangi, the source revealed Aanand L Rai’s next choice was Hrithik Roshan. The insider stated, “Again, much like Salman, Hrithik too is among the most desirable actors of Hindi cinema with an unmatched fan following among females. The two had multiple meetings, and Hrithik was on the verge of signing the film before finally letting go of it at the last moment.”

After facing two rejections from Bollywood’s desirable men, the source stated Rai approached Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi star believed in his vision and jumped onto play the soul of this love story almost immediately. The source said, “Akshay is a risk-taker and was more than willing to take his big risk of exploring a part not done before in Hindi cinema. He hit the right note with Aanand L Rai right from the first day of the shoot and today, the two have become friends for life.”

The insider even added, “They are all gearing up for 2 more films after Atrangi Re – Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re- starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, releases on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

