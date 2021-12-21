American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones three years ago but fans cannot find a replacement for the show yet. The show was at the height of popularity when the series was aired and every actor desired to be part of the show. At this time Neil Nitin Mukesh’s name was linked to the fantasy drama.

Back in 2015, Neil became the talk of the town when rumours spread that he has been offered a role in the American fantasy drama. The rumours became a moment of glory but his stardom didn’t last long and soon he was trolled on social media.

It all started when Neil Nitin Mukesh claimed that the stunt director of Game of Thrones Greg Powell, who also choreographed some sword-fighting scenes in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, had “offered Neil a role in the hit show”, as per Hindustan Times report.

Since then every media outlet began making headlines out of it and fans went frenzy that he became the first Bollywood actor to bag a role in the popular American fantasy drama. Days later, the most reliable fan community of the show ‘Watchers on the Wall’ clarified that the Bollywood actor was never offered any such role in the first place for GoT.

It was only later that the stunt director Greg Powell had randomly mentioned that Neil Nitin Mukesh could be an ideal candidate for Game of Thrones. A perfect example of being misquoted!

Interestingly, Greg Powell’s IMDB page mentioned him as the stunt director for films like Skyfall and Avengers: Age of Ultron but did not even list GOT in his credits.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon’s trailer was recently released and GoT fans are eagerly waiting for it to be released.

