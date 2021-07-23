Advertisement

Niel Nitin Mukesh, also known as Neil Mathur, made his debut as a lead actor in Sriram Raghavan’s 2007 film Johnny Gaddaar. He may not be an A-list star but his alleged love affair grabbed a lot of attention. One of them was with Deepika Padukone.

Neil and Deepika came together for the 2010 film Lafangey Parindey. Rumours were rife that the two came closer during the shoot there’s a brewing romance between both stars. However, his on the same added fuel to the fire that became headlines.

At that time Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, “I stood outside Deepika’s door yesterday with a red rose for three hours. Then I realized that she had gone for the promotions of Aarakshan.” He later heaped praises about her co-star and confessed his affection for her.

As reported by IBTimes, Neil Nitin Mukesh during an interview with a leading daily had said, “She is one of the sweetest people I know. She is almost family – my 4 am friend whom I can talk to about anything and everything. Her smile is so contagious. I am very fond of her.”

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, said, “Working with Neil was a brilliant experience. I think he is a nice, caring man who takes care of everyone on the set. He believes that filmmaking is like a family reunion, he takes interest in everyone’s togetherness. I personally loved working with Neil.”

However, with time the rumours of their growing closeness between Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika faded away and was never discussed later. The Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone chapters were closed to never be remembered again.

Now Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh and Neil is married to Rukmini Sahay. The two are also blessed with a baby girl Nurvi.

