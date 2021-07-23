Advertisement

Raj Kundra was arrested late Monday night (July 19) for the creation and publishing of p*rnographic content. On Tuesday, it was announced that he was presented in court and was sentenced to police custody till July 23 (today). As per reports just coming in, the businessman will remain now remain behind bars for a couple more days.

The reports just in suggest that Kundra’s police custody has been extended till July 27. Read on to know all that we could get our hands on now.

The investigating officer told the court that Raj Kundra that the authorities had seized a massive cache – around 4 TB worth – of images and videos that were mostly of adult content. With a total of 51 allegedly obscene clips also confiscated, the police are investigating if these were uploaded to the internet. In addition, the police have also found a record of financial transactions from Raj Kundra’s account to an account in Africa.

As tweeted by media publication ANI, “Police produced Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court and sought 7 days further police custody, in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films.”

Their following tweet in their thread read, “Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra’s Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court” They added, “Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July.”

