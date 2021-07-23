Advertisement

Raj Kundra, a businessman and a husband of Shilpa Shetty, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. He has been held on the charges of producing p*rn content and distributing it illegally. It’s learned that he used to make at least 7-8 lakhs per day through this illegal business. But did you know, Kundra has been associated with as many as 9 other companies? And, his net worth will leave your mouth and eyes wide open.

Raj Kundra is a director of Shilpa Yog Private Limited, Cinemation Media Works, Bastian Hospitality, Kundra Constructions, J.L. Stream, Aqua Energy Beverages, Viaan Industries, Whole and Them Some Private Limited & Clearcom Private Media.

Advertisement

As Kundra is the boss of all the aforementioned companies, he has made huge money. If Bollywood Shaadis’ report is to be believed, Kundra has a net worth of a whopping $550million. Yes, that’s right! And if we convert it to Indian currency, it’s equivalent to 4098 crores. That’s the amount most of us only can dream of!

In 2009, Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty even tried their hands in Cricket by investing in Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, not just p*rn racket, the businessman is now also getting targeted for fraud and blackmailing. Recently, Poonam Pandey lashed out at Kundra for using her videos illegally and making money through them. She even shared that when she contacted Kundra, he asked her to sign a contract with him.

Poonam Pandey even made a statement that following the disagreement, her number and some images were leaked. This resulted in her getting calls that were derogatory in nature. She also urged all women to come out and speak up.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Has A Strict No For Remakes: “Everyone Has A Great Story To Tell In His Country”–

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube