Web series like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and The Family Man revolutionized the OTT game in India. There may not be another season for Saif Ali Khan starrer, and Ali Fazal led crime thriller is all set to release this year. But what’s the latest update regarding Manoj Bajpayee’s spy show? Scroll below as writer Suparn Verma shares exciting details!

The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer from a middle-class family. Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary are also a part of the cast, while Samantha Prabhu joined in the second season.

The Family Man Season 3 Update!

Season 2 was released in June 2021 and created a lot of noise. It landed in controversy over allegations of depicting Tamilians as terrorists. There was a demand for a boycott, and many politicians also raised their voices against it.

Keeping the drama aside, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on The Family Man Season 3. In an interview with mid-day, the writer of the first season, Suparn Verma, shared, “Raj and DK are the best people to talk about it but I think they are starting filming this year.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s old remark on The Family Man 3

Previously, Manoj Bajpayee teased fans about his return, but he had one condition. He called The Family Man a “cult series” but believed the team should start working on the project only when there’s a great script and the creators are totally satisfied with it.

Previously, comedian Sunil Pal had slammed the Raj & DK series over its allegedly “vulgar” content. He bashed the abuses used in the series and ended up calling Manoj Bajpayee a “badtameez and gira hua insaan.”

