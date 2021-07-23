Advertisement

It is often seen that outsiders have to literally struggle their way into Bollywood. And when you are not an Indian, things get tough way beyond imagination. We have previously seen actors like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi share their experiences. Now, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is opening up about her body-shaming experience.

Casting couch, body-shaming have now turned into usual happening in the entertainment industry. It is sad that these things are spoken about more in today’s time but still persists in unimaginable ways. Gabriella has recently opened up on how she was body-shamed for having an unusual body type.

Advertisement

Gabriella Demetriades was recently doing an Instagram Q&A session. A fan then asked her “Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?” To this, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend responded, “Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn’t as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I’m not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn’t like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things.”

Just not that, Gabriella Demetriades even gave a glimpse of her actual skin when a fan asked her, “Your skin is so perfect, looking so healthy what’s your secret?”

“I still have some pigmentation from pregnancy but I feel no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise and a good routine (washing your face, sunscreen, moisturizer when needed and lots of Vitamin C) has really helped me,” she answered.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades announced the pregnancy of their first child in April, 2019. They welcomed son Arik in July that year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Aradhana Sharma Faced Horrific Body-shaming: “Was Called She-Male Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube