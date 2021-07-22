Nora Fatehi is known for her dancing skills, acting chops and of course, fashionista looks. Be it pantsuits, bodycon dresses or lehengas, she aces it all like a pro. One look that leaves fans drooling every single time is her saree avatar. The latest one was jaw-dropping too but trolls have found their own way to target the Bhuj actress. Read on for details.

Recently, Nora was spotted in the city where she could be seen dressed in a pink shimmery saree. The actress seemed to be gearing up for the shoot as she came out of her vanity van all decked up. Paps were all around clicking her as she walked towards the location. However, many couldn’t help but notice her ‘model walk’ on the way.

Nora Fatehi will be seen in an upcoming episode of Colors’ dance reality show, Dance Deewane. One could see hoarding all across the set location. As the actress walked for the paps, some viewers found her waking style ‘quite unusual.’

Many took to the comment section and mocked Nora Fatehi for her ‘ramp walk.’

“Hope soon she can learn to walk like normal people,” a user wrote.

Another trolled, “Itna kun matak rahi hai yeh😮😮😮😮kya dance karte karte jana tha kya😂😂😂”

A viewer wrote, “Ye aise q Chal rhi yr😂😂😂normal b to Chala ja sakta hai”

A netizen question why Nora Fatehi wasn’t wearing a mask amid the pandemic. “Mask kaha hai iss behen ka..Kamar matkana hai sahi par mask k sath…corona se bach kr nira behen,” read the comment.

“Isko Normal walk nahi ati??,” a user asked.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

