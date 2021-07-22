Mallika Sherawat has been missing from our silver screens for a while now. Once upon a time, the actress ruled Bollywood like a queen and gave us some of the most memorable characters to remember. Today, we bring you a throwback story when the beauty refused to shoot an item number with veteran actors Om Puri, Gulshan Grover and Rajpal Yadav. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, her starry tantrums grabbed the headlines.

Mallika Sherawat was supposed to shoot an item number for her film ‘Bin Bulaye Baraati’ and the actress refused to shoot the song opposite veteran actors including Gulshan Grover, Om Puri and others like Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Johnny Lever. The actors weren’t supposed to dance but watch the beauty dance in the song as planned by the makers.

This was the initial plan but Mallika Sherawat didn’t approve of this and wanted to dance alone on the item number.

According to Mid-Day, the actors’ note said, “It was shocking. We had gone for the shoot thinking we’d be filming together. The choreographer Ganesh Acharya shook hands with us but when we went to get our make-up done, he had vamoosed. The film’s director, Chandrakant Singh took over and directed the song.”

As a result of the same, choreographer Ganesh Acharya had to choreograph Mallika Sherawat on a separate day and a source told the publication, “This must be historical. The other actors were shot separately and then added together with the item number.”

However, there was one dance sequence that the Murder actress was supposed to shoot with Aftab Shivdasani and Priyanka Kothari and regarding the same, the source said, “That was one shot Mallika agreed to do with them and that was done on a later date.”

Later, Ganesh Acharya confirmed shooting separately with Mallika Sherawat but denied the rumours of her demanding the same and said, “There was no such problem. Mallika was supposed to shoot alone with the rest of the actors joining her at the end of the song.”

Talking about shooting with the actors separately, he further added, “Om Puri, Mukesh and I shot separately along with many other actors. I don’t know about the reason. It could be due to convenience, time constraints, cost-cutting or date problems. But it was a bit strange to shoot separately.”

What are your thoughts on Mallika Sherawat’s starry tantrums? Tell us in the comments below.

