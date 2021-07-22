One doesn’t necessarily have to become an enemy after you divorce your better half. With time, things change and you don’t feel that compatible in a relationship and hence you move on. But you two can always stay friends and don’t need to carry hatred for each other. Arbaaz Khan is now breaking his silence on trolls that targeted him and his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, after they announced their divorce.

Arbaaz also gave an example of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who recently announced their divorce and said that they are not bad people just because they decided to separate from each other.

Arbaaz Khan in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble called trolling a ‘futile exercise’. And although speaking about it isn’t going to change anything, the actor revealed he has gone through upheaval and scenarios where he felt the need to come out and speak about it.

Elaborating it further, the actor said, “They’re just two people who’ve realised that the reason they were together was to make… The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at time, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on.”

