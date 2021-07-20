Ever since Aamir Khan has announced his separation from his wife Kiran Rao, trolls have been mercilessly targeting actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on social media. The beauty shared a lovely picture on her Instagram and a hater asked her when she’s getting married to Khan. Scroll down to read the details.

Advertisement

Fatima is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself to keep her fans entertained.

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked pretty as ever in the pictures and was promoting a brand on her Instagram handle when she got trolled. Aamir Khan who played the role of Shaikh’s father in her debut film, Dangal is often linked to the actress. There have been rumours in the past regarding their ‘growing closeness,’ though neither ever spoke about it.

Take a look at the picture here:

Netizens were quick to react to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s picture and a troll commented, “Aamir Khan se byaah kb krrhi hain madam aap😂?” Another troll commented, “What about your daddy amir khan 😂”. A third troll commented, “When are getting married to uncle?”

This isn’t the first time Fatima Sana Shaikh has been trolled in context to the Dangal actor. When Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao recently, Shaikh was trending on Twitter and a meme fest was going on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, as per previous media reports, rumours regarding Shaikh and Aamir’s ‘closeness’ garnered strength when he suggested her name for Thugs of Hindostan. In fact, it was also reported that Khan paid special attention to Fatima’s character and was personally involved in making sure she had the meaty role. There were also reports that Kiran was not happy with the rumours of closeness between the two.

What are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh getting trolled yet again on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rajpal Yadav On Rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “Don’t Want To Do A Character That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube