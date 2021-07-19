Vijay Deverakonda starrer romantic sports action film Liger is one of the much-awaited flicks of the year. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will mark the star’s Bollywood debut. Now filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had a chance to watch a few scenes of the film, has now shared his opinion.

Deverakonda’s film Liger is all set to release on September 9. Rumours were rife that the makers are planning to release the film on the OTT platform, but the star debunked all the rumours in an official statement. The film is also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter today and shared his review of the film Liger. He wrote, “Saw scenes of @KaranJohar presented #PuriJagan directed and @Charmmeofficial produced LIGER ..More than a CROSS between TIGER and LION @TheDeverakonda looks like a SUPER CROSS between @pawankalyan @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl and @iTIGERSHROFF”

In another tweet, RGV wrote, “The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out”

Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead.

The film initially went on floors back in the month of January 2020. However, the shoot later came to a halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot was later completed after the rules were relaxed after the first wave of the COVID-19.

