Manish Malhotra is known for dressing Bollywood babes – be it on-screen or off-screen – in some of the best creations he has offered the world. Now, after establishing himself as one of the best when it comes to fashion in Bollywood as well as the Indian and international fashion circle, we hear he is all set to enter Bollywood in a new capacity.

Advertisement

As per a media report, the ace designer is all set to go behind the camera and make his directorial debut in a period drama produced by one of his besties. Who? Well, it’s none other than Karan Johar, who will be backing the project through Dharma Productions. Read on to know more about the project.

Advertisement

As per a report by PeepingMoon.com, Manish Malhotra will direct a dramatic musical love story that Karan Johar’s Dharma Production will mount on a huge scale. Shedding more light on the celebrity couturier debut project, it is said that the film will be set in the Partition era.

A Dharma source told the portal that Manish Malhotra had penned the story and screenplay for this period musical drama. The source added that the production house was developing the film with the help of a historian. The insider said, “It’s a solid script, one of the finest Dharma Productions has worked on, and everybody is very excited.”

Currently, the film is on the drawing board, but the source added that Manish and Karan would soon get down to the nitty-gritty of making it. A Hindustan Times report also added that the film has “come with a splash of grandeur and elegance”, just like his elegant creations.

As per reports, directing a film had been one of Manish Malhotra’s dreams for quite a while now. During a 2007 chat with Bombay Times interview, the ace designer had said, “Directing a film or writing a book – I’m going to be doing either soon.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Did You Know? Katrina Kaif Thought Namastey London Would Be A Massive Flop: “This Is Over, My Life Is Over”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube