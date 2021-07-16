They say being a mother is the hardest yet the most rewarding job you’ll ever do. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is opening up on her motherhood experience of her four-year-old son, Taimur and four-month-old son, Jeh in her Pregnancy Bible. The actress initially didn’t even know how to clean little Tim-Tim’s poop. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

Kareena’s pregnancy bible is about her experience with motherhood and a few lessons and advice for the new moms who are struggling with the baby duties too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her motherhood mantra in the book which is to do best and relax and wrote, “I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice — mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It’s why I returned to work so quickly.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about how she never wanted her only identity to be of a mother and hence kept working throughout her pregnancy and after she delivered both her babies.

“I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn — trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it,” Kareena Kapoor Khan added.

What are your views on Kareena’s motherhood advice for all the new mothers out there? Tell us in the comments below.

