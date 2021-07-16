In shocking news from the entertainment world, Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T Series has been charged in an alleged r*pe case. An FIR has been registered at DN Nagar police station, Mumbai. Read below for more details on the matter.

As per what we have learned, a 30-year-old woman has put up allegations of r*pe on Bhushan Kumar. She revealed it by saying that the T Series head promised of giving her a job in one of his projects and had been allegedly r*ped.

A case has been filed under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is under investigation and Bhushan Kumar is yet to react to the allegations.

As per ANI, a source confirmed, “Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of r*pe with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Bhushan Kumar has been accused of se*ual harassment. Back in 2018, amid the #MeToo movement wave, Bhushan was accused of asking for se*ual favours. “I was new and I was scared, very scared!! The next day i got to know that i was dropped from the film bcoz i had refused to sleep with the ‘boss’,” read a tweet shared by an anonymous user.

The T Series head had denied all such claims by stating, “The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation,” as per PTI.

