In shocking news from the entertainment world, Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T Series has been charged in an alleged r*pe case. An FIR has been registered at DN Nagar police station, Mumbai. Read below for more details on the matter.
Advertisement
As per what we have learned, a 30-year-old woman has put up allegations of r*pe on Bhushan Kumar. She revealed it by saying that the T Series head promised of giving her a job in one of his projects and had been allegedly r*ped.
Advertisement
A case has been filed under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is under investigation and Bhushan Kumar is yet to react to the allegations.
Trending
As per ANI, a source confirmed, “Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of r*pe with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now.”
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Bhushan Kumar has been accused of se*ual harassment. Back in 2018, amid the #MeToo movement wave, Bhushan was accused of asking for se*ual favours. “I was new and I was scared, very scared!! The next day i got to know that i was dropped from the film bcoz i had refused to sleep with the ‘boss’,” read a tweet shared by an anonymous user.
The T Series head had denied all such claims by stating, “The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation,” as per PTI.
Must Read: So Takht Is Finally Out Of Karan Johar’s Mind Due To Mughal Controversy & No Production Partner?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement