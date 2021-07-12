Bhuj Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Hopes To Recreate The 'Tanhaji' Formula, But There's A Huge Issue!

Advertisement

Bhuj: The Pride Of India’s trailer is here & before we start analysing the expectations we’re going to keep from the film, let’s take a look at what this Ajay Devgn film is about. Devgn is playing the role of real-life hero Vijay Karnik who was the lead contributor in attaining victory over Pakistan in the war that happened back in 1971.

It’s since then has been labelled as the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, or more popularly known as Bangladesh Liberation War. It was fought between India’s Mitro bahini forces and Pakistan. With the help of 300 women of residing in Gujarat’s Bhuj, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik pulled off an unimaginable victory over the neighbouring country.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India’s trailer is packaged in a way to garner a polarising point of view because there’s no mid-way. You’ll either like the trailer wanting this to release on big-screen, or you’ll hate it to give it a miss completely. Let’s dive deep into the ‘Why?’ portion of the above analogy.

To understand the claims we make, let’s take you back right before the pandemic when Ajay Devgn was the last one to shatter records at the box office. His 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior didn’t just surpass everyone’s predictions, but it cemented a place for itself in the genre space it arrived in.

With Bhuj: The Pride Of India, team T-Series & Ajay Devgn Films is clearly applying the same formula, but the chances of it succeeding as much as Tanhaji are bleak. The Ajay Devgn – Saif Ali Khan period drama amalgamated its existing genre with ‘masala’, and it worked wonders for the film because of the timeline it’s set in. Because it narrated a story of the 1640s, the only thing makers had to keep in mind was not to distort history.

With Bhuj: The Pride Of India, it’s a different story altogether; the incident on which the story is based on happened a few decades ago. The film’s trailer clarifies one thing of how it’s packaged with a whole lot of commercial elements. It has Nora Fatehi’s item number & we aren’t saying it would indeed be forced, but does it really need one?

Dialogues, straight out of Rajat Arora school of cinema, are too juicy & forgettable to be a part of the film based on real-life events. It’s not totally in the ‘Border’ zone, which was rightfully OTT even without releasing on an OTT platform. Despite all those things, Border was loved for adrenaline-pumping writing. Bhuj: The Pride Of India doesn’t even seem to be in the ‘Airlift’ zone, which had the proper dosage of patriotism along with the intriguing factors.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India would either create a special place for itself in the genre it’s in, or it’ll be slammed for attempting to do so. As from the trailer, it seems complicated for it to land in the middle of both. Ajay Devgn fans, what do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

