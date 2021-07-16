Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. The actress has worked in several television shows and Bollywood films like Badhaai Ho, Zubeidaa and Mammo to name a few. The actresses’ manager has confirmed the news to a publication. Scroll down to read the details below.

Advertisement

Surekha wasn’t keeping well for quite some time now and suffered a brain stroke last year.

Advertisement

Surekha Sikri’s manager confirmed the news of her passing away to Indian Express. The veteran actress has worked for more than four decades in the entertainment industry. In 2019, the Balika Vadhu actress received a ‘National Award for Best Supporting Actress’ for her role in Badhaai Ho.

You’ll dearly be missed, Surekha Ji!

Take a look at some of the fans reactions here from Twitter:

RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. Veteran actor Surekha Sikri uff DadiSa of Balika Vadhu the character i m love has passed away 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/258K9XP9p5 — 💫👀😘Navi😘 👀💫 (@kaurnavi11) July 16, 2021

The epic old woman (after Nirupa Roy) of the India cinema & TV soaps #SurekhaSikri will be missed!

Super versatile & livewire dadi… RIP pic.twitter.com/sDEmxCgkiR — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 16, 2021

Legendary actor #SurekhaSikri passed away.

Another huge loss. Prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/quVBDHwydq — Manas Tiwari (@manast10) July 16, 2021

RIP Surekha Sikri! One of the best actress on Indian television and the extraordinary roles she did in films. Big loss to the film, theatre & television fraternity. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — yuwun Saluja (@yuwan1992) July 16, 2021

Veteran actor #SurekhaSikri AKA Dadi sa of the TV industry Passes away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d6p6udqirq — Mohan (@cheatermohan) July 16, 2021

Social media is also grieving the loss of Surekha Sikri.

Back in September last year, the Balika Vadhu actress suffered a brain stroke and while talking to Mumbai Mirror, a nurse said, “I rushed her to the hospital, and she is currently being treated. I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money.”

However, this wasn’t the first time Sikri has suffered a brain stroke. Back in 2018, the veteran actor got the first stroke and was left paralysed because of it. She recovered from the first stroke soon after.

After Dilip Kumar, Surekha Sikri’s loss is indeed a huge loss to Hindi cinema. The veteran actress has played some amazing characters that will always be remembered.

May her soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: Choreographer Sumit Khetan Says, “Rahul Is Very Expressive & Disha Is An Amazing Dancer”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube