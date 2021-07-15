Karan Singh Grover played the character of Asad Ahmed Khan in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai opposite Surbhi Jyoti. Many consider it to be one of the best onscreen characters of Indian Television. But back in 2013, Grover was fired from the show over his ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Scroll down to know the scoop below.

A while ago, Zee5 released the 2.0 version of the show and fans were excited to see Karan and Surbhi back on their screens again.

Ajay Bhalwankar, who happens to be the content head of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited in a statement spoke about professional fallout with Karan Singh Grover and said, “Unprofessional behaviour will always be accorded with strict disciplinary action.”

Ajay further took a dig at Karan Singh Grover and added, “Actors should not take things lightly when they agree to be a part of a show as their erratic behaviour can affect the livelihoods of many others who are working on it. No actor can hold shoots or dictate their terms and conditions to an extent that it hampers the show.”

Ajay Bhalwankar added that Karan’s replacement would be announced soon and further added, “We have initiated legal action and will announce his replacement soon.”

Karan Singh Grover spoke to Indian Express and revealed his side of the story on exiting the show and said, “Asad is a very heavy character and I needed to break way from playing it every day. When you are being someone like him for more than 12 hours, everyday, you start getting disconnected with the reality. That was my major issue. I think if anyone wants to maintain the standard of creativity, then you cannot stretch it for long. Then it becomes mundane.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Singh Grover getting fired from Qubool Hai over his unprofessional behaviour? Tell us in the comments below.

