With a great career comes a great bank balance. Well, most of us will agree with this, right? Today, we bring you a swanky car collection of television beauty – Erica Fernandes. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress owns two mega beasts in her collection that we bet you didn’t know about.

Erica was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is now back with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Erica Fernandes at this moment is one of the most bankable stars in the Indian television industry. From her luxurious vacations to her house pics – the beauty keeps giving a glimpse of her starry life to her fans on Instagram.

With a lavish lifestyle comes a lavish car collection too. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress owns two beasts in her garage that we bet you didn’t know about.

Take a look at Erica Fernandes’ luxury car collection here:

BMW 5 Series

Are you even rich if you don’t have a BMW in your car collection? Haha. Erica owns a BMW 5 series which according to cardekho.com starts from Rs 62. 90 lakh and goes up to Rs 71.90 lakh.

MG Hector

Erica Fernandes also owns an MG Hector which is one of the most popular SUVs in India currently. The brand has made a name for itself in the Indian market and is one of the best selling SUVs right now. According to cardekho.com, the car is priced between Rs 13.90 lakh to Rs 18.86 lakh.

That’s a swanky car collection, we must say!

What are your thoughts on Erica Fernandes’ car collection? Tell us in the comments below.

