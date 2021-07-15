Pavitra Rishta that once starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput is back but with different casting. Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into the late actor’s shoes and is finally breaking his silence on criticism around the show and how he prepared for Manav’s role in the show. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

Recently, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 received flak on social media for casting Shaheer in SSR’s role and the actor has now opened up on how people responded around him when he told them that he’ll be stepping into the late actor’s shoes.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shaheer Sheikh opened up on playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and said, “A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, ‘Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log’”.

When asked, who convinced him to take this role, Shaheer Sheikh said, “Before this also I had come into a similar situation when Arjuna’s character was offered to me in Siddharth Kumar Tewray’s Mahabharat. And that time also I thought I won’t be able to do it. Because there will be so many expectations from me as I had to play India’s one of the greatest warriors on television. That time also I told myself I can’t give up without trying and when this character of Manav came to me, I felt I am in the same situation again. With that show, I had learned that ‘Koshish karne waale ki kabhi haar nahi hoti’. So, that’s when I decided to say a yes and go ahead with this opportunity.”

What are your thoughts on Shaheer Sheikh stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0? Tell us in the comments below.

