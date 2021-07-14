Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is living a blissful life surrounded by her loving husband Saif Ali Khan, cute kids Taimur and Jeh and family. The actress is known for her candid personality and has never shied away from talking about her personal or professional life. KKK has been pretty vocal about her romance with Khan as well as her relationship with ex Shahid Kapoor. But do you know is her first love or her soul mate?

In today’s throwback piece, we take you back to 2003, where the Refugee actress got candid about her love life and named the third male as her soul mate. Wondering who he is? Well, it was her first love Vicky Nihalani, the son of veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani. And as per her quote, she was in a relationship with him when she stepped into Bollywood. Read on to know all she had to say about this ex-love.

In an interview with Rediff in 2003, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her love for her then-boyfriend Vicky and called him her first love. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…. actress, had said, “Vicky Nihalani and I are kind of soul mates. He has always stood by me. He is my first love. I fell in love with him when I was 13. There is nothing worked out for the future. It is too early. We are still working on our careers. But yes, we are together as of now.”

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been bold from a pretty young age and has only refined it over the years. Mrs Kapoor-Khan later broke up with him as she said she wanted to be in love with movies only for the next decade. But things didn’t go that way. In the following year, she got into a relationship with Shahid Kapoor that lasted a good couple of years. Post partying ways, she tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

As for KKK’s first love and soulmate, Vicky Nihalani, he walked down the aisle with an Italian woman Justine Rumeau, but she sadly passed away at 43 due to some terminal illness.

