Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has left a mark on audiences across the country owing to his performance in Joji and the soon-to-release Malik. While his upcoming Amazon Prime Videos project is making headlines, the actor also grabbed a few when news of his Bollywood debut was shared. But is it happening soon? Well, as per this quote of the actor, it’s gonna take some years.

In this relatively recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Malayalam actor had revealed the reason behind why his Hindi film debut wouldn’t be happening soon. At the same time, he also revealed the actors and directors he holds in high regard and wants to collab with in the future. Read on.

In an interview with SpotboyE’s Subhash K Jha a while ago, Fahadh Faasil had said he was not ready to do a Hindi film yet. The Malik actor has said, “The thing is I am not fluent in Hindi. I need to think in the language that I speak my dialogues in. Yes, I’ve been offered many Hindi films. I’d love to come there. There’s so much talent there. But at the same time, Malayalam cinema is also getting there. In a couple of years the language won’t matter.”

As per the entertainment portal, in the same interview, Fahadh Faasil had also expressed his admiration for Bollywood stars Aamir and Irrfan. The Joji actor had said, “I’d love to do a film with Aamir Khan. Or to begin with him, just discuss his films and his approach to acting, how did he approach something like Dangal? I’d love to show him my films. I’ve never met him. Another actor in Hindi cinema that I admire is Irrfan Khan. Though I had never met him I admired him for the same qualities that I strive for. He never tried to dominate the screen. He made the film believable.”

Besides Aamir Khan and Irrfan Khan, another Bollywood star the Malayalam actor holds in high regard is the late Dilip Kumar. Expressed his love and admiration for the recently deceased icon, Fahadh Faasil said, “I am a huge fan. I’ve watched Mughal-e-Azam. I love Madhumati. Dilip Saab never followed any style. He followed the content. My father who was a filmmaker was a big fan of Dilip Saab.”

Talking about the Bollywood directors he looks up to owing to their fantastic work, the actor said, “I am also a huge fan of filmmaker Bimal Roy. Among contemporary Hindi directors I’d like to work with Zoya Akhtar and Meghna Gulzar.”

Even if this interview makes it seem like Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood debut is a few years away, we are still excited to see him venture into Hindi films and projects. Do you want to see this Malayalam actor in B-Town soon? Let us know in the comments.

