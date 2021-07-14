Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha team were recently shooting in Ladakh. The film has been in the news for various reasons including the stellar cast and viral stills from the sets. The recent reason for the film being in the news isn’t that pleasing though. Reportedly the team of LSC was staying in a village and have left it littered and clarifying the same, the production house has issued an official statement.

The production house is owned by Aamir and his recently separated wife Kiran Rao.

Advertisement

Issuing the statement, Aamir Khan Productions shared a long note on Instagram that read –

“To whomsoever it may concern,

AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces.

We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it.

We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean.

We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like.”

Meanwhile, the tweet that went viral for Aamir Khan and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha leaving the village littered read, “This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself.”

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on Aamir’s production house issuing an official statement and denying the rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Radhe Box Office (6th Weekend): Salman Khan’s Film Inches Towards The 2-Lakh Mark, But It’s So Close Yet So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube