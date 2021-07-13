Advertisement

Radhe box office has not been the ‘most interesting’ thing to report because of the numbers & it’s not completely the film’s fault. Though the response wasn’t great on OTT as well, but Salman Khan fans would’ve surely flocked the cinema halls if it would’ve been a theatrical release.

It started with releasing in just three cinemas in Tripura, then in coming weeks, it was released in a couple of theatres in Maharashtra (Malegaon) and Gujarat. It’s currently has completed its sixth weekend at the box office & is still running in a couple of cinema halls in Gujarat.

It has been discontinued from the rest of the states and is living its final leg in Gujarat. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the film had collected around 1.81 lakhs at the end of its 5th week at the box office.

Post sixth weekend, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai currently stands at around 1.85 lakhs. It would be interesting to see if it drags and crosses the 2-lakh mark at the box office.

Yes, the numbers are too low, but it shows how despite all the odds, there was a set of people who came out to watch the film in cinema halls. That’s a win for the team, giving others the strength of releasing their movies in theatres as well.

Talking about his antagonists in Radhe, Salman Khan had said, “The villains in our film are very strong characters. They are a gang of 3 who enter Mumbai city and think they can overturn it, and they do. They are powerful; they go on a killing spree.”

Says Salman Khan, “Randeep has played this ruthless and brutal character so well. Every time he comes on the screen, his presence is both cool and scary. This film is the best that I’ve worked with Randeep.”

Starring Salman Khan in and as ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released in theatres and on ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZeePlex on Zee5’s OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

