Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently wrapped the shoot of one of the much-awaited films Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. Now the filmmaker is all set for his Netflix web series Heera Mandi. However, the latest report reveals who will direct Bhansali’s passion project.

Heera Mandi will showcase the hidden culture of the red light area in the walled city of Lahore. Initially, Bhansali’s protégé Vibhu Puri was supposed to direct all the episodes of the opulent series while Bhansali was to serve as a producer but now Netflix has some other thoughts.

Advertisement

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, “Heera Mandi is Bhansali’s dream project for 12 years now. The only reason he is not helming it officially is that he is busy with the post-production of his directorial project Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

While Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have been cast in the lead roles, casting for the remaining roles are still going on. Many expected that Sanjay Leela Bhansali to helm the project. Talking about it, the source said to the publication, “There are seven episodes in Heera Mandi. Bhansali will now direct the first episode. The rest of the 6 episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri while Bhansali will supervise the project.”

As for Vibhu Puri, he has previously assisted the ace director in Saawariya and wrote dialogues for Guzaarish. He even helmed 2015 film Hawaizaada.

Previous reports also suggested that Ismail Darbar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are teaming up again for Heera Mandi. Pinkvilla reported quoting a source, “Considering the subject of the show, music will play a pivotal role in the narrative and Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Ismail Darbar will do complete justice to it. SLB himself has a great ear for music and has already started brainstorming with Darbar on a few ideas.”

So what do you think about SLB’s Heera Mandi? Are you guys excited? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Cocktail: Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Initially Thought Imtiaz Ali Was Casting Her For Diana Penty’s Role!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube