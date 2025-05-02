It’s been a year since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar hit the screens, and actor Taha Shah Badussha, who played Tajdar Balloch, marked the anniversary with a personal post on Instagram.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of the series, Taha reflected on what the role meant to him and thanked Bhansali for trusting him with the character.

“Thank you for believing in me. For giving me Tajdar. For changing my life in ways words can never fully capture,” he wrote. “You are not just a filmmaker—you are a dream-giver.”

He also gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of the show, calling it a life-changing experience.

Check out his full post here:

Taha’s role as Tajdar—a young nobleman caught between personal love and the freedom movement—was one of the highlights of the series. His performance drew attention for its intensity and emotional depth.

He’s next set to appear in PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery, continuing his run of socially driven narratives.

