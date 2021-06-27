Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt as the titular character, is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood right now. The team went on floors in 2019 and have been shooting for the longest time. Thanks to the pandemic for putting multiple halts to the shoot. But turns out the team has completed up work finally and called it a wrap. There is an update on Heera Mandi too!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s mass popular novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie backs by Pen Studios was scheduled to release on July 30 as per the last update. As for Heera Mandi, it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project that he is making into a 10 part series for Netflix. There are a few exciting updates about the same. Read on to know everything about the same.

As per the latest reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and the team have wrapped up the remaining portions of the film and have called it a wrap. A source says it wasn’t easy to complete the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The source said, “It wasn’t easy to complete ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, especially in the last leg. The new mutant (delta) of COVID in Maharashtra has infused a lot of scare in the film and TV industry. While a few restarts and beginnings have been made, we can only hope that they will sustain; one single case in a unit throws everything out of gear.”

Advertisement

While Gangubai Kathiawadi waits for its release date, the source also has an update on Heera Mandi. As per the same report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s will begin shooting the Netflix show on the same floor where Alia Bhatt starrer’s set is being dismantled. He will not take many breaks and join work as soon as the set requirements are met and it is erected to begin work.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 Fake Romantic Stories Exposed – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal & Other Bonds Are All For TRPs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube