Kamaal R Khan who happens to be a self-proclaimed Bollywood critic has been predicting the future of B-Town couples along with his reviews now. In his latest tweet, he has predicted the wedding of the most loved B-Town couple – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor but with a twist. Scroll down to read more details.

KRK is quite popular on micro-blogging site, Twitter for putting out controversial tweets.

Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and wrote a prediction that read, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!”

Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2021

Well, what do you think about this prediction? The fans were quick to react to the tweet and trolled the self-proclaimed critic in the comments section.

And soon after, KRK came up with a new prediction that read, “#AsimRiaz will never get married with #HimanshiKhurana!”

The predictions game of Kamaal R Khan is going strong on Twitter. The self-proclaimed critic never misses a chance to make headlines by using A-list celebrities’ names in his work.

A while ago, the legal team of Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against the businessman. The suit read –

“Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

What are your thoughts on KRK’s prediction about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Tell us in the comments below.

