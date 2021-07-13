Advertisement

It’s been ages since Bollywood has seen a solid family entertainer, a movie that serves as the perfect excuse for loved ones to gather along, chuckle about and have a gala time. Well, happy days are back again! Here’s a delightful curtain raiser to the funniest family flick of the year.

Mimi, Kriti Sanon’s much awaited next release, is a heartening blend of comedy and compassion in a wonderful story you’ve never seen before. With the added tadka of Pankaj Tripathi in top form, and a charming surprise in Sai Tamhankar, the film’s trailer tickles every nook and corner of our funny bone.

Advertisement

“This trailer is filled with warmth, cheer and laughter, just like the film. Mimi is our first exclusive OTT release, and while a family outing at the cinemas could take some time, with Mimi, we are bringing wholesome cinema to families in the comfort of their homes. We hope Kriti’s lovable and humorous avatar brings joy to as many viewers as possible”, says producer Dinesh Vijan. “Finding two incredible digital collaborators in Jio Cinema and Netflix is very exciting”, he adds.

The trailer boasts of some crackling comic chemistry between Pankaj and Kriti, some of their witty lines leaving you in rip roaring splits. It also gives us an interesting glimpse at the plot. The quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make a quick buck, all hell breaks loose when her plan tumbles at the last second. What happens next? This zany film is sure to keep us guessing!

Peppered with a spicy soundtrack and a few touching moments, once you get a “dekko” of this promo, it’s just a matter of time before you want your whole family to meet Mimi on the 30th of July!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Mimi. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, starts streaming 30th July 2021 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Must Read: Archana Puran Singh Reveals Why She Hid Her Marriage For 4 Years: “Industry Thinks Shadi Ho Gayi Toh Bacha Ho Jayega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube