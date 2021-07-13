Advertisement

Back in 2016, Ajay Devgn starrer and directed Shivaay was all set to clash with Karan Johar’s ambitious ensemble film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While the clash was a touted one and the two teams were pretty confident about their product, destiny threw the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, into the mix. As expected controversy rose and the ‘critic’ also changed his stand midway.

So it all began when Ajay Devgn released an audiotape on his Twitter handle, that had KRK and Devgn’s business partner Kumar Mangat talking on a call. The self-proclaimed critic in the tape claimed that Karan Johar paid him 25 Lakh to praise his Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer. Devgn pointed the alleged malpractice out and was clear at calling out the people involved. But, the allegation maker suddenly had a shift in his stand. Read on to know what Kamaal R Khan did next.

In no time KRK changed his entire stand and was now against Ajay Devgn. He said that he took Karan Johar’s name just to keep Kumar Mangat at bay. In a tweet afterwards he wrote, “Let me clear it. Karan Johar has never paid me or asked me to bash #Shivaay n you can hear it in the tape. I said 25 Lakhs to avoid Kumar.”

That wasn’t the end. KRK alleged Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat of offering him money to bash Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He wrote, “Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil as he is offering in the tape also but I refused. I told them that I will do it free. Ppl thinking that I called Kumar Mangat but not true. Actually he is close friend n he only called me n he called me many times before also.”

In the meantime, Ajay Devgn has released a statement that only made things murkier. In his statement, Devgn wrote, “I have been a part of the Indian film industry for the past 25 years and have been associated with over 100 films. My father was a professional action director and I have an emotional connection with this industry. It therefore pains me to see that people like Kamaal R Khan are holding the film industry to ransom by spreading negativity about films to extort money from producers. It is very sad that people from our own industry are supporting such elements and spoiling the ethos of the film industry. I would strongly demand that this be thoroughly investigated by competent authorities to clarify if Karan Johar was indeed involved in this.”

