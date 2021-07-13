14 Phere: Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda & Team Share Their Excitement On OTT Release

Advertisement

As “14 Phere”, starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, gets ready for an OTT release, the cast and crew shared their excitement about the film.

“14 Phere” is billed as a comedy directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani. The film also features Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan.

“This is a fun-filled family movie where you will see bonding and emotional values. The film celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way. We are not trying to make fun of traditions and customs. In fact, you can watch the film with your entire family,” said director Devanshu Singh on 14 Phere.

Kriti Kharbanda added: “Halfway through reading the script, I felt a range of emotions. The intrigue I felt reassured me that it was a kick** script and would make for a super entertaining movie! It’s not just another wedding film. I can’t wait for the audience to witness it soon.”

Vikrant Massey said: “It is a complete pack of entertainment with all the elements like emotions, drama, romance, song, dance, comedy and family values at the core of it — a complete madly in love! I fell in love with the script immediately.”

See the trailer here:

“14 Phere” will premiere on July 23 on Zee5.

