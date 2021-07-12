Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika is now six months old. The Bollywood actress says her one smile can change the whole world around.

Anushka has shared two pictures on Instagram. The first picture sees Anushka playing with Vamika while the second image has Virat holding their daughter and smiling.

“Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three,” Anushka wrote alongside the image.

Vamika was born on January 11. Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as Virushka by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. Anushka Sharma will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s “Kaneda”, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film “Zero” in 2018. She produced the web series “Paatal Lok” and the film “Bulbul” for OTT last year.

Actress Anushka Sharma previously shared that the Covid fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, has surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads: “Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether.”

“Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives,” she added.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood,” Anushka further stated.

