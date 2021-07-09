Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dillruba have been making headlines ever since its release. From the storyline to the characters to their acting, everything about the film is superb. Off late, the intimate scenes of the film have been garnering headlines and talking about the same in an interview, Massey revealed that ‘nobody was scared’ shooting them. Scroll down to read the details below.

Vikrant then revealed that Taapsee must have said this in a fun way because she’s a ‘jovial’ person and can’t keep quiet for more than five minutes.

Talking to SpotboyE, Vikrant Massey spoke about the intimate scenes with Taapsee Pannu and clarified that nobody was scared of shooting them because we are all professionals.

Vikrant Massey said, “Naah, aisa kuch nahi hai (It’s nothing like that). Taapsee is a very jovial person. Woh 5 minutes se zyaada chup nahin baithh sakti; woh hansti rehti hai poora time (She keeps laughing the entire time). She just said in one interview — all in fun — ‘intimate scenes kartey time yeh ladke dar rahe the (the guys were scared about doing the intimate scenes’). And it got picked up by a few publications that believe in clickbait headlines and articles — because they help them in reaching out to people. These articles, however, help us too in reaching out to people. That’s a great symbiotic relationship, and we are not worried about it.”

Vikrant Massey further added, “But if I have to clear the air about it, nobody was scared. Of anything. We are thorough professionals. If a certain level of kindness or gentleness is taken as being intimidated, then people really need to sort of understand different aspects of relationships.”

As per HT, Taapsee Pannu in an interview said, “I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared. They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she’ll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don’t know, the image I have or what the problem was… But I used to go to Vinil and complain…”

What are your thoughts on Vikrant Massey’s point of view on intimate scenes? Tell us in the comments below.

