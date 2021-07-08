Taapsee Pannu is in on of the best phases career wise and is currently enjoying the success of her recent release, Haseen Dilruba. But does she plan on getting married? We’ll, she recently spilled the beans.

During a recent interaction, Taapsee got candid about marriage and her parent wanting her to tie the knot. She also revealed she will not go against her parents’ wishes when it comes to choosing her life partner. Read all she said below.

While in conversation with Curly Tales, Taapsee Pannu spoke at length about her views on relationships. She said, “I wouldn’t get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I’ve dated and thought about getting married to.”

Taapsee Pannu continued, “Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha (this used to happen to me), whoever I dated, in my head I was like ‘hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person)’…Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in doing time pass).”

She added, “So I’ve always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo (so if it’s not happening then let go).”

Talking about her parents wanting her to get married, Taapsee Pannu said, “My parents actually in return were like ki bhai ‘tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle (please get married, just do it, do it with anyone)’. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that.”

At the moment, Taapsee Pannu is dating former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe.

On the work front, Taapsee will be soon be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.

