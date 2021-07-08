Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s war goes way back in history. While the exact reason is unknown, the Dhakkad actress has multiple times taken digs at her contemporary. From mocking her as a pass time to calling her ‘sasti’ version of herself, the dirt has been spilt all over. Sister Rangoli now says that Aditi Rao Hydari would have been the apt choice for Haseen Dillruba and the leading actress is now replying to the comment.

For the unversed, Rangoli took to her Instagram story yesterday and shared a picture of Aditi Rao Hydari in the background. Her message written over it read, “I really don’t get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don’t get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile… why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role … why this Kangana hangover yaar… please there can be only one Kangana and can’t be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don’t ruin films with wrong casting yaar”

Now, Taapsee Pannu is reacting to the latest dig. In a conversation with SpotboyE, the Haseen Dillruba leading lady replied to the comment made by Kangana Ranaut’s sister saying, “Good that I did a character which has become aspirational for others.”

Haseen Dillruba released alongside Hollywood film The Tomorrow War but received better responses. Reacting to the verdict, Taapsee Pannu added, “Hollywood hai na, sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more, so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help.”

Let’s see if Kangana Ranaut or her sister Rangoli responds to the latest remark made by Taapsee!

