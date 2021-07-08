The world will take time to digest the fact that an era-defining legend of the Hindi cinema has passed away. Iconic superstar Dilip Kumar breathed his last yesterday morning due to prolonged illness at 98. The actor, who was battling age-related health issues for a very long time, always had his wife Saira Banu by his side. And for her, the world, in a way, has stopped. Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s latest revelation is proof enough of how much the death of her beloved husband has shattered Banu.

After the news of Kumar’s demise, who’s who of Bollywood and politics lined up at the late actor’s residence. Amid all of them was also Dharmendra who has worked with the legend, and shared a very close bond. After attending the funeral, and biding a final goodbye to his brother, the Apne star decided to share an incident from the day on his Twitter handle. He revealed what Saira said to him while Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains were in front of them, and it is moving. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Taking to his Twitter account Dharmendra recalled how Saira Banu told him that Dilip Kumar blinked his eyelid at his funeral. He expressed how she was shattered. “Saira ne jab kaha, ‘Dharam, dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai’, dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon…,” wrote the Sholay star.

Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon … — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Saira Banu’s first reaction after Dilip Kumar’s death was also reported yesterday. As per Peeping Moon, a doctor revealed her reaction, and said, “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.”

However, two days ago giving Kumar’s update, Saira Banu had written, “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan,” as per the tweet from Dilip Saab’s official handle.

