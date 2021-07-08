Munmun Dutta has earned unprecedented fame over the years, thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress plays the role of Babita Iyer and her classy portrayal is enjoyed by one and all. But apart from the on-screen world, she’s quite sizzling on her social media too. Her latest video is proof of the same. But it’s Raj Anadkat’s comment that fans are eyeing on.

Advertisement

As most know, Munmun and Raj share a great bond. They often shower praises on each other and make sure to comment on each other’s posts. The latest scenario was no different when Dutta made a reel on a recent trending track on Instagram. But the linkup rumours were soon to follow.

Advertisement

It is quite bizarre of a section of social media followers that keep linking Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat romantically. In a recent post, Munmun showcased her transformation from a stylish diva to a traditional queen! We loved her both the looks that oozed oomph and so did Raj Anadkat.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star was quick to drop some lovable emoticons in the comment section. But social media users started linking Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat then and there itself.

A user commented, “@raj_anadkat waah bhai aunty pata lee.”

Another wrote, “naa khoon kharaba na shor sharaba aunty patane ka faida hai.”

Check out the post shared by Munmun Dutta below:

Forget everything else, we cannot deny how gorgeous Munmun looks in both her avatars. Clearly, she’s aging like a fine wine!

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently opened about the unfair treatment that television celebrities often have to face in the industry. Previously, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma amongst others had spoken about the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Dilip Kumar’s Top Actresses Include Nargis, Madhubala & Many More, Check Out The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube