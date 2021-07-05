Munmun Dutt is well known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress recently took to social media and shared her opinion about facing the unfair treatment of being a TV star. Scroll down to know more.

The actress has been quite active on Instagram. She regularly shares pictures of herself and videos that are a rage on the internet considering that she is one of the most popular TV stars. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 4.9 million on Instagram.

Now Munmun Dutta shared a few clips of Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna who are talking about their experiences of facing unfair treatment during an interview with Pinkvilla. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Couldn’t have agreed more with these lovely ladies and what they have to say. As someone from TV myself, I have experienced the same on many occasions.”

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, the enchanting beauty had shared a set of images from her latest photoshoot and it taking the internet by storm. The actress was seen wearing a green satin dress with white flowers printed on it. She also parted her look with a half bun and a brown belt. With just the optimum amount of makeup, Munmum sensually gazes into the camera. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Perfectly imperfect !!”

Soon after Munmun Dutta shared the post, fans thronged to the comment section to shower love and praises on her. Raj Anandkat, who plays the role of Tapu, was amazed by her look. He left a comment, “Woaahhh,” followed by a fire emoji and raised hands emoji.

A user wrote, “U are so perfect,” while another user wrote, “Nice looking I am big fan.” A third user commented, “You look gorgeous,” while another user left a comment, “What is the reason u so beautiful.”

