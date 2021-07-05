Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining and brutally honest celebrities you will ever meet. From her honest videos on Instagram to her candid interviews, the diva surely keeps it transparent with her fans. In the latest interview, how her mother reacted to the whole ‘Mika Singh Kiss’ controversy scenario.

Advertisement

Rakhi has time and again spoken of her struggles and have been there for her mother despite all the highs and lows the mother-daughter duo has been through.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant in an interview with Bollywood Bubble revealed that she wasn’t even allowed to attend her own father’s funeral and said in Hindi, “In our family, it was like Balika Vadhu. Running away from home and joining the film industry was my only option. Today, my father will be proud of me… Thank God I took this decision because I have become what I am today. My family doesn’t accept me, till today. They don’t talk to my mom. My uncle, my entire family. They think that because I ran away, their daughters will also run away.”

Rakhi Sawant at this point in time is really connected to her mother but once upon a time, during her struggling days, she was also frustrated with her lifestyle. The actress added, “People always tell me I’m an attention seeker. Guys, I am not an attention seeker. The media loves me… There was a time when my mother told me, ‘What is this, your controversies? I wish you died the moment you were born.’ This happened after my family turned on my mother, after my incident with Mika Singh. My father used to beat my mom. I told her, ‘Nobody is going to give me a crown the moment I enter Bollywood, let me struggle, give me freedom. I am not Amitabh Bachchan or Anil Kapoor’s daughter. I haven’t even gone to high school’.”

Well, Rakhi is indeed a warrior. She has never let down her guard and has always maintained dignity through everything.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Mandar Chandwadkar’s Mesmerising Voice Goes Viral As He Croons SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Song

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube