Days after The Family Man Season 2 ended, its impact is still alive and kicking as many viewers are now slowly finishing the show. We celebrated the women of the show in our previous article; let’s take a look at the ‘other men’ of the show. When we say other men, we mean the ones who stood out despite the utterly delicious performance by Manoj Bajpayee.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the best ones:

Sharib Hashmi As JK

Advertisement

Those who have seen this web show will agree that JK’s character is not really a sidekick but has been treated as an important character. Recently Sharib himself talked about how the show won’t end anytime soon for his character. There are also reports that his character could actually get a spin-off show.

Season 2 was special for Sharib because this is when his character transforms from being a close colleague of Manoj Bajpayee’s Shrikant to a fearless & fiery team leader. He recently thanked the show’s team and his co-star Manoj Bajpayee, whom he credited for being a man with ‘zero insecurities’ and being the ‘best co-actors’ one can have. JK is the longtime friend and coworker of Manoj’s Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Vedant Sinha As Atharv Tiwari

Out of all the bad-ass men doing the mission, getting all the meat to shine on the screen, there’s one actor who did all this without being part of any mission. Vedant Sinha’s Atharv has been a quirky character since season 1.

This time around, even his character got great footage following the popularity Vedant got in the show’s previous season. His connection with the family strengthened, and on multiple occasions, he was showcased as this sane man of the house.

Shahab Ali As Sajid Ghani

Fun fact, Shahab Ali’s character Sajid connects on an emotional level with Samantha Akkineni’s Raji in season 2. Post the show released, it was in talks for more than one reason, and one of them was the intimate scenes between Samantha Akkineni and Shahab Ali, which were apparently deleted in the final stage.

Shahab confirmed that the web show originally saw Samantha’s Rajji falling in love with the character Sajid. However, they were deleted in the final stage. As compared to season 1, his character got a lot more exposure, and Shahab made sure to live the role with utmost honesty.

Ravindra Vijay As Muthu Pandian

As the makers moved the premise of the Family Man Season 2 to the south, Srikant & JK’s team also got additional members. One of them was Muthu, played by Ravindra Vijay. Though he doesn’t have many contributions to the overall narration of the show, Muthu brings in the required comic relief amid all the chaos.

His chemistry with Sharib Hashmi’s JK is built beautifully, which results in a deep connection between both of them as the show progresses. His ‘song changing’ sequence with Sunny Hinduja’s Milind remains to be one of the funniest sequences of The Family Man Season 2.

Uday Mahesh As Chellam Sir

This is controversial, we had to keep the number to 5, and there were multiple people for contention, such as Sunny Hinduja’s Milind, Darshan Kumar’s Major Sameer and a couple more, but what caught the major attention was Uday Mahesh’s limited screen-presence as Chellam.

What made us choose Chellam over the rest? Well, despite his restricted screen presence, he made an impact like many important characters in The Family Man Season 2. Because of a smart character-sketch, Chellam turned out to be an extremely intriguing character and was ‘Mr Google’ as social media users are tagging him.

Who is your favourite ‘other man’ of The Family Man Season 2? Participate in the poll below.

Polls Who Is Your Favourite 'Other Man' Of The Family Man Season 2? Sharib Hashmi As JK

Vedant Sinha As Atharv Tiwari

Shahab Ali As Sajid Ghani

Ravindra Vijay As Muthu Pandian

Uday Mahesh As Chellam Sir View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Varun Sharma On The Title Of ‘Chutzpah’: “It’ll Get The Youth To Eagerly Binge-Watch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube