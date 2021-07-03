Priyank Sharma Is Ready To Pack A Punch In 'Puncch Beat 2' As He Attends Mixed Martial Arts Classes

Actor Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the show “Puncch Beat 2”, will be seen performing mixed martial arts (MMA) in the show, for which he attended special workshops.

Advertisement

“I hope people appreciate the hard work we are putting in. I am not just an actor, I have tried my level best to give way more than that even when fighting. This time we have included MMA, as you guys can see in the trailer,” Priyank said.

Advertisement

The show, which streams on AltBalaji, also stars Siddharth Sharma along with Priyank Sharma.

“I believe this time it is not just about acting for me. It is about me evolving entirely as an actor, as somebody who can give much more than acting to a project. So I’ve given more than just acting to this project. I hope the audience appreciates it,” Priyank Sharma added.

Recently the actor grabbed all eyeballs for openly saying that he is still in touch with his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal. He went on to say that he has sorted out all the differences between her and her current boyfriend Varun Sood.

In fact, Priyank Sharma also addressed the rumours about his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla and rubbished them saying that they are still going very strong

Must Read: Avika Gor Says Her 10-Year-Old Version Had No Idea What She Was Doing During Balika Vadhu: “Understood The Meaning Of TRP During Sasural Simar Ka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube